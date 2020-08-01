





Ronaldo, 35, was left out of the squad for the game in Turin, with fellow forward Paulo Dybala also absent with a thigh injury.Juventus have already wrapped up their ninth straight league title and are now looking towards their home game against Lyon on Friday when Maurizio Sarri’s side need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.Nothing is left to play for against Roma who are already assured of a fifth-place finish and the Europa League group stage next term.Ronaldo, however, will miss out on winning a first ‘Capocannoniere’ award for top scorer in the Italian top flight.The Portuguese forward has scored 31 league goals this campaign with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile now assured of the top-scorer’s award with 35.Immobile needs just one more goal against Napoli on Saturday to equal the scoring record of 36 goals for a single campaign achieved by Gonzalo Higuain, playing for Napoli, in the 2015-16 season.