Ayo Makun, a comedian better known AY, has queried DSTV, South Africa’s broadcast satellite service, for moving NTA, a national TV in Nigeria, to channel 419.





Figure 419 has long been used in Nigeria to make reference to advanced fee scam, where fraudulent individuals promise victims a significant sum of money in return for a small up-front payment.





AY took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to make the observation while querying DSTV as to whether the reshuffle, which also placed Channels TV on number 420, was an attempt “to send a message.”







“Was this deliberate or what? Is someone trying to send a message or plain coincidence?,” AY asked.

NTA had earlier come under criticism over its coverage of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers between the country’s men football team and their Republic of Benin counterparts.





In response to AY’s tweet, a fan took a hit at the South African firm, writing: “Why should they use 419 of all numbers? NTA is the largest television network in Africa, so they ought to be careful.”





“I don’t think there’s a problem with that. The TV station is in its right position. No station dey help am drag am,” another Twitter user hedged.





