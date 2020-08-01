Stella Immanuel, the Nigerian-trained US doctor who claimed she treated 350 COVID-19 patients, is insisting that chloroquine can cure the disease.





Immanuel had come under criticisms after a video where she made the claim went viral.





Twitter and Facebook had pulled down the video which they branded as misleading.





In an interview with Click2Houston, a news platform in the US, Immanuel said Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, who died after contracting COVID-19, would have been alive if someone had given him hydroxychloroquine.

“No I’m upset. I’m upset. This is not, I’m not acting up, I’m not putting this up, people are dying. Like we just had news that Herman Cain died. He didn’t have to die. People saying he should’ve worn a mask. Yes, he should have if he did haven’t hydroxychloroquine,” she said.





“If someone would’ve given him hydroxychloroquine it’s most likely he wouldn’t have died. Just like every other people, just like every other person that has died from coronavirus did not have to die.”





Immanuel said the combination of hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, Vitamin C and Z-pak, is a “whole treatment” and serves as a cure for the disease.





“By taking hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, Vitamin C and Z-pak, tops, maybe $50-$ 60. You have a whole treatment for COVID,” she said.





“YES! It eradicates the symptoms, it eradicates the virus… We see patients, day one, we put them on hydroxychloroquine. They come back day seven, day 10 and they’re negative.”





She noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not agree with her and also think she is dangerous because she is speaking the truth.





The two health agencies had dismissed the effectiveness of chloroquine in treating COVID-19 patients.





She said as of now, 400 patients have been treated by her, saying the patients can be interviewed to get the truth of the matter.





“Of course they think I’m dangerous because I’m speaking the truth. I said it many times. Number one: Ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, when was the last time he saw a patient?” she asked.





“When is the last time he put a stethoscope on a patient’s [inaudible] and I’m willing to ask him that. Number two: I’m still waiting for him to come and give me a pee sample to find out if whether he’s on hydroxychloroquine to treat himself. The studies that we did on hydroxychloroquine were done without Anthony Fauci.





“This is craziness, I have treated right now, over 400 patients. This is Houston. My patients are going to speak up. You’re going to talk to them. You can, you can interview. Put something on the news and call and tell people that have been treated to call.





“This is craziness. I don’t know what they are doing and somebody needs to tell me FDA, Anthony Fauci, WHO — why are you… why do you want people to die?”





Asked if she was not worried about losing her medical licence, she replied: “So you think I should defend my medical licence over people dying? Over people dying?





“Really. I should let people die because I’m scared. Or I should let people die because I’m scared of Anthony Fauci? I should let people die because I’m scared of the WHO? I’m not scared of any of them.





“I’m not going to let people die. And if they come after me, it’s going to be on! I’m not going to let people die. They can take my licence, then do it. I don’t even have a licence to defend. It’s going to be on.”









