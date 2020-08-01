Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, says he is not afraid of any man but God.





Speaking while receiving Muslim leaders at the government house, in Benin city, the state capital, on Friday, the governor accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of importing arms to intimidate his supporters.





He said he is ready to to stand with the people and defend their interests.





“I am not afraid of any man but God. I know the gang up is to provoke me and my supporters but we will not fall for their tricks as God will help us,” he said.









“This billionaire sponsored the attacks on me and other PDP governors at the Palace. This is to tell you the level of corruption and impunity we face.





“They are planning violence, bringing arms, intimidating our supporters as part of their strategy. They know that if we have a free and fair election, they stand no chance. Their strategy is to continue with their propaganda and lies.





“They know they don’t have a record of performance; their plan is just to intimidate our supporters and ensure they stay off the polling booth.





“They attacked my supporters and wanted me to react to the attacks. I will not attack them back because as the Chief Security Officer of the state, my responsibility is to maintain peace. We would continue to do that at all costs.”





Obaseki will run against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his APC rival, in the September 19 election.









