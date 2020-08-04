Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari recently threatened him to take it easy on the president if he does not want to be exposed.





Omokri identified the person who issued the alleged threat as one Baba Adam, who is a resident of Borno.





According to him, Adam said he would expose how he got a contract to produce national identity cards during Jonathan’s administration but did not execute it.





In a statement on Monday, Omokri dared Adam to carry out his threat, vowing not to back down on his criticism of Buhari.





“To Baba Adam, please go ahead. Expose me! You are a small man. 1 million of your likes cannot intimidate me,” he said.





“What have you done for your Borno people other than send out sycophantic and laughable emails praising General Buhari? To God be the glory, I built an orphanage for IDP orphans from Borno. I did not steal. I built it with my hard earned money, while sycophants like you did nothing. Go back and tell your clueless Buhari to prepare for the mother of all tormenting!





“I have never been offered or received any contract by the Nigerian government under former President Jonathan or under any past or present administration in Nigeria, at local government, state, or federal level, as you alleged.





“Please go ahead and publish the details of whatever contract you alleged I received. However, be ready to face a law suit for libel and slander.”





