The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has insisted that she never said every Nigerian received COVID-19 palliative during the lockdown.





Farouq said this on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.





According to her, it is impossible to give palliative to all Nigerians.





“In recent days, there have been speculations around one of our key interventions during the COVID-19 lockdown,” Farouq said.

“Take home ration for the school feeding programme was done in consultation with stakeholders.





“It was not invented by the Ministry.





“Our agreement was that the Federal Government would provide the funding while states would implement.





“Every state government has received its shares of palliatives for onward distribution.





“I never said every Nigerian has received COVID-19 palliative; it is impossible to give palliative to all Nigerians.”





Recall that Senator representing Borno North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume had urged the Federal Government to take away the distribution of palliatives for coronavirus pandemic lockdown from the Humanitarian Ministry.





