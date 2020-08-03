The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said he gave judges car gifts, as part of his fight against corruption.





Wike stated this during the presentation of the cars on Monday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.





He urged the judges to rededicate themselves to their duties and shun acts of corruption.





“There should be no more excuses for corruption and indolence in job performance among our judges with the level of incentives and entitlements we are providing.





“The point cannot be overemphasized that the most important consideration of their calling is to ensure that justice gets to everyone that comes before you within the rule of law,” Wike said.





The Governor also decried instances, where judges recuse themselves from matters brought before them and return the case files to the heads of the court.





According to Wike, the decisions of such judges, are not far from intimidation and pressure from litigants who try to induce them.





