





The bubbly role interpreter noted that fans are also human beings.“Fans are human beings. I can if the fan is within my expectations. What are my expectations? I like a God-fearing person, I like someone with a lot of respect. I cannot stand disrespectful people”, she told Punch.Fondly called Mo Hips by her friends, the outspoken actress said she is used to people staring at her.Hear her, “I am used to people staring at me. I am used to people talking whenever they see me. I am used to people opening their mouths when they see me. I am also used to people smiling and blowing me kisses. Sometimes I really can do without the attention, when you are not just in a good mood. I am proud of the way I am. I am a disciplined person. When it comes to male admiration, I appreciate them and move on. But you will not see me with this male today and another tomorrow. I am not one of such women. I am very strict”.On the importance of multiple streams of income for artistes and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her, she said, “In as much as I haven’t been working which is the general story of an actor, the grace of God has been there for me. You know with my size, it’s difficult for you to see the effect of COVID-19 on me. I have started selling in order to have a side income”.