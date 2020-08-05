Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has refuted claims in some quarters that he plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.





The Governor gave the clarification in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.





According to him, it became necessary owing to a recent statement credited to the Benue State Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro in which he insinuated that the Governor will soon be returning to the party.





“It is pertinent to state categorically that Governor Ortom is not contemplating leaving PDP for whatever reason.





“Ortom believes that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people decamping from one political party to another. He says what is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation,” he said.





The Governor, therefore, reiterated that he is comfortably leading the PDP in Benue State to achieve development milestones for the people and he remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state.





