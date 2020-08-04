The 30 Nigerian girls trafficked to Lebanon have been rescued by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon and relocated to a more conducive apartment.





They will be part of the other 150 trafficked Nigerian girls in Lebanon who would be evacuated back to Nigeria on August 12. The 30 ladies had in a video appealed to the Federal Government for rescue.





An official of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Gabriel Odu, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab, has discussed the evacuation plans with the NiDCOM Secretary, Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, who visited the Embassy in Abuja.





The statement titled, ‘30 stranded Nigerians in Lebanon rescued; 150 awaiting evacuation,’ said Diab assured that the 150 girls would be returned home in batches, adding that the first batch of 110 will leave Beirut, Lebanon on August 12 to Lagos while the second batch would be returned to Abuja on August 16.





The statement read, “The diplomat commended the efforts of the Lebanese community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls.”





It said Bassi commended the dedication and commitment of the Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Amb. Goni Bura, the mission staff, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oyo and Ogun State Governments, and other strategic partners.





A break down showed that 41 of the girls hailed from Oyo State; Ogun, 21; Lagos, 12; Ondo, 18; Osun, 26; Imo, 3; Kwara, 9; Ekiti, 6; Delta 3 while Enugu, Kogi, Edo, Ebonyi, Benue, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Anambra had one each.





