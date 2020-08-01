The Federal Government has begun moves to rescue 30 trafficked Nigerian ladies in Lebanon.
The victims had on Friday pleaded with the Nigerian government to rescue them.
They lamented that they were all camped in one room with faulty toilet and other utilities, and presently housed in a building at Dawra city in Lebanon.
Giving an update on Saturday, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, said the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons is addressing the development.
While responding to an enquiry on the efforts made to rescue the ladies, she tweeted, "NAPTIP is the agency responsible for trafficking. They assured that they are on this and other trafficking cases."
