An end to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) might be in the offing as the federal government is reportedly set to resume talks with the leadership of the union.





ASUU had in March declared an indefinite strike, citing the federal government’s failure to meet its demands.





The industrial action was on the back of disagreement with the government over issues on revitalization of universities and earned academic allowance.





Other issues raised by the union had included the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as well as funding of universities.





But according to THISDAY, the federal government has resolved to write a letter to the union’s leadership to continue negotiations before the end of the week.





The media outlet quoted a source as saying that the government has also accepted ASUU’s earlier request for a physical meeting — which it earlier opposed — following lockdown relaxation.





The source, however, said the meeting would only hold if ASUU agrees to suspend its four-month-old strike.





“The move is meant to solicit the cooperation of the university lecturers in the efforts to put necessary mechanism in place for the reopening of tertiary institutions after months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the source said.





“The federal government will write to request that ASUU should suspend its industrial action to enable talks to commence on their grievances. The suspension of the strike is also important to get the university teachers involved in the preparations for the reopening of the institutions.”





The source added that the ministry of labour and employment has commenced consultation with other ministries and stakeholders to agree on a fixed date to resume talks between the two parties.





When contacted, Moyosore Ajao, chairman of UNILORIN’s ASUU, said the union has not been briefed about the development.





He added that they are ready for negotiations if invited by the federal government.





“There is no information as regarding that yet for now. We read it on the newspaper just like you (addressing our reporter) did. There is nothing on ground to suggest that. However, when government is ready and we are invited, we will honour them,” he said.





