





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related offences says it has begun moves to rescue about 30 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon.The agency said its attention had been drawn to a viral video of about 30 Nigerian women trafficked to Lebanon.NAPTIP said on Twitter that the agency would work “assiduously with all relevant authorities, stakeholders and partners to locate these girls and ensure that they return safely as soon as possible.”In a video that went viral, the ladies had appealed to the Federal Government to rescue them as they were currently stranded in Lebanon.A statement by the President, Journalists International Forum for Migration, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, on Friday noted that the women were all camped in one room with a faulty toilet inside a building at Dawra city in Lebanon.Abayomi said one of the victims, Adebisi Comfort-Oluwatoyin, with Passport No. number A10597908, disclosed to JIFORM that they had to escape from the inhuman treatment they suffered in the hands of their mistresses and hosts.While reacting on its Twitter handle, NAPTIP noted that the government would strive to locate and rescue the girls as soon as possible.The agency said, “In response to the video in circulation about some Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon, the DG (Julie Okah-Donli) is deeply concerned and shares the pains of the Nigerian girls.“NAPTIP will work assiduously with all relevant authorities, stakeholders and partners to locate these girls and ensure that they return safely as soon as possible.“The agency reiterates its appeal to young Nigerians to beware of people dangling tempting job offers in foreign lands as fake labour agents who are traffickers deploy all kinds of tricks to lure their potential victims.”