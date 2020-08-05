



‌The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, announced that schools would resume on August 10 in the state for final year students in Senior Secondary School 3 private and public schools.





Fayemi also said religious centres would be reopened on August 14.





The Governor announced this in a statewide broadcast, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.





In the statement titled, Lessons from my COVID-19 Infection’, Fayemi expressed concern over an increase in the rate of infection in the last one month in the state with 109 fresh cases.





The governor said COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to as schools open with only SSS 3 students on August 10 and religious centres from August 14, while resumption date for JSS 3 students and Primary 6 pupils would be communicated later.





Fayemi said, “The Task Force leadership have told me that many religious worship centres are now ready and should be able to reopen for service according to the established protocols from August 14, 2020.





“I want to appeal to religious centres as moral agents and institutions reputed for discipline. They must ensure the jointly agreed protocols are adhered to, to protect lives of worshipers as they go about their activities from August 14, 2020.





“Key aspects of the protocols include but are not limited to the following: fumigation of the worship centres and their surroundings, maintenance of social distancing of six-feet apart during worship, provision of infrared thermometer, provision of hand sanitizers and ensuring the windows and doors are wide open.





“The protocols also implicate that there should be no multiple services, and services must be concluded within two hours while children below 12 years of age and elderly people above 65 are not allowed to attend services or Salat until further notice. An attendance register must be provided by each worship centre to record attendance.





“For the avoidance of doubt, only Friday Jumat for Muslims, Saturday Sabbath for Adventists and Sunday Services for other Christians denominations are allowed. Weekly and vigil services are not to hold in the meanwhile. Similarly, all traditional worships of festivals that demand large gathering of devotees are suspended until further notice.”





