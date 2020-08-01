





He announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday.Fayemi had on July 22 announced that he tested positive for the virus.He tweeted, “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative.“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team, and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.”Fayemi, who is the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, is the eighth governor to test positive for COVID-19.Others who have tested positive in the last four months include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir el-Rufai.Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had also contracted the virus.