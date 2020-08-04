A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that his party will respond accordingly if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, decides to turn the September 19 governorship election into violence.





The former governor said the APC would not fold its arms and watch the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki and the PDP violently steal the peoples’ mandate.





Appearing on Arise Television on Monday, Oshiomhole averred: ‘’We will meet violence with violence.’’





Oshiomhole was reacting to the governor’s alleged threat to deal with APC members and supporters in the guise of dealing with trouble makers.





Recall that Governor Obaseki had earlier warned of stiff penalties against perpetrators of violence in the State.





Reacting to Obaseki’s threat, Oshiomhole said: ‘’if they want violence, we will give them violence.’’





Oshiomhole further explained that, among other things, he turned against his successor because the governor has not met the expectations of Edo people and regretted that he worked with Obaseki in 2016 without asking for his certificate.





Oshiomhole had earlier declared that Obaseki does not pose any threat to the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the forthcoming governorship election.





Addressing the party faithful on Sunday, Oshiomhole said that Obaseki is not even eligible to contest for the election.





Oshiomhole said that it was a known fact that Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, finished from law school, adding that his former classmates have testified to that.





