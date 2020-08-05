



The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, of committing a taboo by standing before Oba Ewuare of Benin wearing a cap.





Oshiomhole made this allegation while speaking on Arise TV today.





The former Edo Governor condemned Obaseki’s action as disrespect not only for the esteemed Benin palace, but also Edo tradition.





“You call yourself a Bini man, yet you came to Bini palace wearing a cap in company of other PDP governors,” Oshiomhole said.





Obaseki visited the Benin monarch last week along with some visiting Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The visit was, however, marred by violence, as PDP supporters clashed with APC supporters at the gate, as the Governor and his convoy left the Oba’s palace, resulting in gunshots.





