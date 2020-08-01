





This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, titled, “No clash between Obaseki and deputy, – Gov’s spokesman”.In the statement, Osagie said, “The falsehood could only have emanated from the All Progressives Congress, who have no substance in their campaign and are only adept at spinning the rumour mill and concocting alternative facts to massage the egos of their paymasters who cannot run an issue-based campaign but rely primarily on tale-telling and propaganda.“The lie that there was a clash between the governor and his deputy should be dismissed in its entirety. Whatever incident they allude to only exists in the imagination of the purveyors.“There was indeed a meeting with key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, which ended with everyone in high spirit. There was a spirit of cordiality and everyone shared their ideas and inputs on how to deliver the party in the September 19 governorship election.”The governor’s aide advised the public to disregard the reports and “any other such tales the band of dishonest people would spin in the days ahead as the election draws near.”Obaseki, who seeks reelection on the platform of the PDP, would face Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, amongst other political contenders in the September 19 governorship poll in the state.