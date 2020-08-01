





The APC spokesman said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday that the visit by PDP does not translate to the revered monarch endorsing the party’s candidate.Obahiagbon did not also confirm or refute the question of whether the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has the blessing of the Oba.According to him, the Oba of Benin is a neutral traditional king and does not endorse anybody but prays for all his subjects.“If you watch his prayers very meticulously, he would say that ‘may the candidate that would bring freedom, may the candidate that will bring economic prosperity to my kingdom have the blessing of the great architect of the universe,” Obahiagbon added.“So we cannot situate or locate the visit of PDP to His Royal Majesty to be an endorsement. In any case, the APC is yet to carry out its campaign. When we do that, we will equally visit His Majesty,” he added.According to him, APC’s Ize Iyamu is confident of victory in the September governorship election.The APC Campaign had yesterday described the state Governor, Obaseki, as a confused man merely projecting the criminal plans his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are perfecting.It said it was dawning realization for the PDP and its candidate that they have been rejected by the people of Edo State.