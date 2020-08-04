The Federal Government has warned that COVID-19 will spread more to rural areas across the country.





The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who said this on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, urged Nigerians to be ready for the pandemic.





He also said that the FG’s objective was to reduce Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality case to one per cent.





“Our objective is to reduce the case fatality to 1 per cent,” Ehanire said.





“COVID-19 will also spread more to rural areas, and we should be ready for that.





“It is too early to read meanings to the COVID-19 data in Nigeria.





“The testing for COVID-19 increased by 40, 000 between June and July.





“Our health workers should not be apprehensive over PPE as the country has a reasonable stock.”





Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as at today is 44,129 according to NCDC.





