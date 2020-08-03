Founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has begun ‘virtual prayer’ for healing of those afflicted with COVID-19 in isolation centres.





A Youtube video at the weekend showed the cleric praying for bedridden patients hooked up to oxygen tanks and surrounded by hospital staff heavily laden with protective gear.





The video captured Joshua praying in front of several huge screens relaying in real-time the footage from the several wards within Isolation centres in Honduras, a central American nation.





During the prayer, which was translated simultaneously into Spanish, several patients were seen ‘vomiting’ whilst others were seen rising to their feet from their hospital beds and waving their hands.

“Jesus that has freed you will help you to maintain your miracle. Make the Word of God the standard for your life,” Joshua counselled after declaring dozens of COVID-19 patients “free”.





Afterwards, representatives of the medical staff at the hospital thanked Joshua for his prayers and support.





The video concluded by stressing that it was not intended to “discourage anyone from seeking medical treatment” as “good Christians are good citizens.”





In July, the World Health Organisation, WHO, reacted to a video in which a Cameroonian medical doctor was reportedly ‘healed’ of COVID-19 after receiving “interactive prayer” from Joshua’s ministry.





WHO had acknowledged that “spiritual leadership is very important in a time like this.”





The cleric had recently declared his readiness to freely pray for those in Isolation Centers in Nigeria and around the world.





“For instance, the issue of COVID-19 is a mistake. However, how we are handling it has led us to where we are today,” he continued, citing the uncertainties and “twists and turns of life.





“If you make a mistake, as we all do sometimes, don’t run from God; run to Him,” Joshua said.





Video:









