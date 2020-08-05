



The Ondo State Government has sealed two secondary schools in the state for violating COVID-19 protocols set by the state government for reopening of schools.





The affected two schools are: CAC Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure and Akure Academy, Oba- Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.





The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Akin Asaniyan, confirmed this in Akure, the state capital.





According to him, the schools were closed for not complying with all the COVID-19 protocols after the schools were reopened for pupils of the Senior Secondary Schools 3 in the state.





He explained that the pupils of the affected schools were seen roaming the streets, clearing bushes, and staying in an unclean environment.





He said, “There is no single preparation ( on the part of the affected schools) and the schools will remain sealed until basic things are put in place.





“This issue of COVID -19 is an unusual and strange trend and very dangerous issue which needed prompt attention because it involves lives.”





