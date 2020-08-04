





This was made known in a statement by the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19 spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday,The statement titled, ‘Kwara Dep Gov, wife test positive for COVID-19’, said immediate contact tracing and tests had begun.The statement read, “Yesterday August 3rd, 2020, His Excellency the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee Kayode Alabi and his wife, Her Excellency Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.“The government wishes the second couple and all other quick recovery.”