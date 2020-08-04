



President Muhammadu Buhari has donated sixty-seven million naira (N67,000,000) worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to aid the fight against COVID-19 in Sao Tome and Principe.





The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday during a briefing by the PTF in Abuja.





“I am happy to inform you that as ECOWAS champion in the containment of COVID-19 in the West African sub-region, Mr President Made a donation of 67 million naira worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe,” Boss Mustapha told newsmen.





This donation follows a request by the government of Sao Tome, seeking aid to help the country effectively manage the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world.





Medical equipment donated includes units of test kits, extraction kits, infrared thermometers, and other items of personal protective equipment to treat and test thousands in Sao Tome and Principe.





In a similar vein, the goods that were procured by the West African Health Organization (WAHO), and have been brought into the hub in Abuja will soon be distributed following orders by President Buhari.





Mr Mustapha noted during his oration that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will play a vital role in the distribution process from Nigeria to other West African countries.





According to him, the distribution of the items is expected to begin from Wednesday, August 3.





