





Lawan, who also congratulated other newly elected executives of the association, noted that the National Assembly counts on inputs from the NBA to amend the country’s constitution.This was contained in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi.In the statement titled, “Senate President congratulates new NBA President, Olumide Akpata”, Lawan noted that Akpata and his team convinced their learned colleagues that they possess the experience, integrity, and capacity to lead the association, urging them to live up to the high expectations.He added, “The need for cooperation between the National Assembly and the NBA is even more cogent now in the light of the impending process of constitutional amendment on which the designated parliamentary Committee is poised to go full blast as soon as Parliament resumes from the current recess.“We at the National Assembly will count on the inputs of members of the public and in particular the respected members of the bar in the efforts to finetune our constitution.”