As churches reopen on Sunday 9th
August in Lagos State, the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church Of All
Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has said he needs to hear from God before
reopening SCOAN services.
Joshua made this known on
Wednesday while responding to the announcement by the Lagos State Government
for churches to reopen on August 9.
In a bid to curtail the spread of
COVID-19, the Nigerian government had placed a ban on religious gatherings in
March 2020.
The ban was, however, relaxed on
June 2, but Lagos State, the epicentre of coronavirus had withheld the ban on
the religious gathering.
T.B Joshua, speaking via SCOAN’s
Emmanuel TV, applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to reopen places
of worship.
He, however, told his members
that as soon as God speaks, he would let them know when physical services will
resume.
“Good morning and win today! Following the
announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9th, 2020 –
that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their
efforts so far.
“However, having heard from the
authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God.
“Please be assured that as soon
as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel
– God is with us,” he added.
