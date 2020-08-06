



As churches reopen on Sunday 9th August in Lagos State, the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has said he needs to hear from God before reopening SCOAN services.

Joshua made this known on Wednesday while responding to the announcement by the Lagos State Government for churches to reopen on August 9.

In a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Nigerian government had placed a ban on religious gatherings in March 2020.

The ban was, however, relaxed on June 2, but Lagos State, the epicentre of coronavirus had withheld the ban on the religious gathering.

T.B Joshua, speaking via SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV, applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to reopen places of worship.

He, however, told his members that as soon as God speaks, he would let them know when physical services will resume.

“Good morning and win today! Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9th, 2020 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far.

“However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God.

“Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us,” he added.





