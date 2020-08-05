



Islamic and Christian leaders have expressed sadness over killings in the country.





They also raised the alarm over proliferation of arms and ammunitions.





Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President Rev. Samson Ayokunle and the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar spoke on Tuesday through the platform of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).





They are co-chairmen of the organisation, which made the following demands on the Federal Government.





Fishing out of perpetrators of crime and killings to face justice





Mopping up of arms and ammunition in the hands of criminals





Complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of weapons that criminals use to destroy lives and property.





The Executive Secretary of NIREC, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, signed the statement, which said: “NIREC is worried that the threats and killings keep spreading. We condemn the carnage on human life especially the recent killings of 76 people in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State; RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara State; ZagonKataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan Kogi State”.





NIREC also condemned the attack on the convoy of the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, at Baga, adding that: “We condemn absolutely, the political thuggery that threatens human life and peaceful coexistence.





The security agents must fish out the criminals to face justice. They must mop up the arms and ammunitions in the hands of criminals. The government must ensure a complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of weapons that criminals use to destroy lives and property.





“During his traditional Sallah homage to the Governor of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai ElKanemi cried out: “My people in Borno are no longer safe.” Consequently, Maiduguri, in particular should not be allowed to be run over by the insurgents who have been throwing mortals there, killing people. These show how serious the State of insecurity is in the nation. These situations and the likes are of grave concern to NIREC. The unabated carnages leave the citizens in a state of complete despair as economic activities are almost paralyzed.





“NIREC is therefore constrained once again to call on the Government at all levels to take security as a top priority for every Nigerian. The Government at all levels must double up their efforts of securing the lives and property of the citizens”.





