An Abia State-based businessman, Bright Anaga, has dragged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to a Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding N500m damages for illegal arrest and detention.





Also joined as respondents in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Commissioner of Police, Federal Investigation Bureau and two others identified as Prince Jeff of the Federal Investigation Bureau and Alhassan Emmanuel, a Superintendent of Police.





The plaintiff made the demand in the Fundamental Rights Enforcement suit before Justice A.R. Mohammed, filed by his lawyers from E. H. Ugochukwu Chambers.





In the court document obtained on Monday, Anaga also asked the court to order his unconditional release from detention or grant him bail pending when a formal charge would be filed against him.

The businessman alleged that he was arrested by agents of the IGP under instructions from the Minister of Information and Culture on Saturday, May 2, in Aba, Abia State and has been in detention since then without being informed of his offence, charged to court or granted bail.





The suit has been scheduled for hearing on Thursday.





