



Nigeria Police detectives have arrested seven armed robbers including two soldiers – one serving, one dismissed, for alleged robbery of a bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.





The incident caused the death of four police officers, leaving others injured.





The bullion van was coming from Enugu State when it was attacked on July 29, 2020.





The suspects were nabbed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.





On Monday, the Police Situation Report (SITREP) seen by PRNigeria, said, “IRT Detectives with technical Intelligence Support from TIU arrested one Alfred Robinson, 45, a native of Gelegele Town in Ovia North LGA of Edo State on 1/8/2020 in Asaba, Delta State.”





It added that: “During intensive follow up, six more gang members were arrested by IRT detectives within 24 hours.”





The SITREP listed them as Sgt Ayeni Samuel, a Nigerian soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Cpl Emeka Harrison, a dismissed Soldier who had served in Borno State; Emeka Illo, sponsor of the operation; Abuchi Elijah, aka ‘Chime D Mosquito’, the informant for the robbers; and Ibanifiroi Ekiene, a native of Tombia community.





A number of firearms were recovered from the criminals.





These are 12 improvised explosives that did not detonate: One GPMG, six rifles, 51 AK-47 magazines, 1,620 ammunition, 2 robbed vehicles, breaking implements and charms.





The Police said all suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the bullion van robbery.





They confessed that 4 out of the rifles recovered belong to the policemen killed during the operation.





The suspects are assisting police to arrest the remaining gang members.





