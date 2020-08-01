President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).





He wished him success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfillment.





Buhari’s message was contained in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.





The Nigerian leader noted that Akpata, a lawyer of over two decades, has held several strategic positions in the legal association.





He expressed confidence that his vast experience in litigation and corporate world, as well as engagement with government at different levels, will benefit the Bar and all Nigerians.





Buhari assured the new NBA leadership of continued cooperation of his administration “in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.”





