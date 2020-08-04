The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the final international timetable for the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The council took to its Twitter page on Tuesday to break the news.
WAEC has released the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020. @IamKingDemian @Guarantee_Trust @nonyemonodu @ayobamioluyemi @UwemCharlz pic.twitter.com/bTIID9KJae— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) August 4, 2020
