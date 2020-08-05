Recall that on August 4, 2019, a human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore staged a protest in Lagos, Abuja, Osun and other parst of the country which led to his arrest and detention.
Similarly, Bakare was also arrested in Osogbo and arraigned alongside Sowore.
Olawale, on Wednesday with members of the Revolution Now converged at the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo to stage a protest against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, extra judicial activities, among others.
A yet-to-be identified member of the RevolutionNow while addressing security agents and onlookers was abruptly arrested by DSS. Bakare and two others were also arrested, while others fled the scene.
