Staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, under the coalition of unions in College of Education in the school have blocked the main entrance gate to the Edo State government house (Osadebe Avenue) over unpaid salaries for the past twelve months.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
Details later …
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.