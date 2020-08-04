 BREAKING: Protesters block Edo State Government House | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Protesters block Edo State Government House

Tuesday, August 04, 2020
 Staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, under the coalition of unions in College of Education in the school have blocked the main entrance gate to the Edo State government house (Osadebe Avenue) over unpaid salaries for the past twelve months.



Details later …



