Security forces fired teargas at ‘Revolution Now’ protesters in Lagos on Wednesday morning.
The protesters called by Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters publisher, gathered at Ikeja Under Bridge holding a peaceful protest.
Armed policemen then came in to disrupt the protest, firing teargas at them.
Details later….
