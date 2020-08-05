 BREAKING: Nigerian police disperse ‘Revolution Now’ protesters in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Nigerian police disperse ‘Revolution Now’ protesters in Lagos

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 0
Security forces fired teargas at ‘Revolution Now’ protesters in Lagos on Wednesday morning.

The protesters called by Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters publisher, gathered at Ikeja Under Bridge holding a peaceful protest.


Armed policemen then came in to disrupt the protest, firing teargas at them.


Details later….




