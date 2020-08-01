





Worship centres had been shut in the state since March as part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 had earlier okayed the reopening of churches and mosques in the country but the Lagos State government insisted that worship centres remained shut.However, announcing at an ongoing briefing on Saturday, the governor said, “Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers, and on Sunday, the 9th of August for our Christian worshippers.”According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Friday night, Lagos has recorded over 15,000 Covid-19 infections and about 200 associated fatalities, the highest by a state in the country.Details later…