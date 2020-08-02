Ka3na and Lilo have become the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.





On Sunday, August 2 2020, the host of show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na had the least votes in the house and were up for possible eviction.





All housemates were up for possible eviction, excluding Lucy and Prince, who are this week’s Head of House and Deputy Head of House, respectively. They both emerged winner after Monday’s challenge.





Ka3na and Lilo as the first housemates to exit the house after spending a total of 14 days in the house.





They were evicted after other housemates each nominated who would go home from the four housemates with the lowest votes.





This is the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition which kicked off on July 19, 2020.





20 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 5.





There are now 18 housemates left in the race to win the BBNaija Lockdown.