Francis Okiye, the Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, has raised the alarm over alleged plot to forcefully take over the state assembly.





He spoke on Wednesday during plenary.





Okoye alleged that a sitting governor and stakeholders in his party were set to use a fake mace to take over the Assembly.





He said the plan “is in cahoots with the former deputy speaker, Assemblyman Yekini Idaiye, who recently declared support for the candidate of the APC.”





Okiye urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently call the governor and others working with him to desist and allow laws of state to guide them.





The Speaker noted that Edo State is already heated by the high political tension from the electioneering campaigns.





“Their planned action is akin to lighting a match in an already tensed political environment. We call on Edo people to rise against this planned plot to subvert their will using external forces.”





Okiye urged lovers of democracy across the world, that uphold democratic tenets and values, to denounce this planned illegality that seeks to distract a duly constituted authority.





