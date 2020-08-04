President Muhammadu Buhari is planning a complete re-engineering of the nation’s security apparatus, according to Babagana Monguno, national security adviser.





Monguno broke the news to state house correspondents after a security briefing on Tuesday.





The president, according to Monguno, told service chiefs at the briefing that their effort is not good enough.





Monguno said since the issues are operational, Bashir Magashi, minister of defence, “is working on something” and will likely give a new direction to the security agencies in the days to come.





He said Buhari told the service chiefs that Nigerians have lost confidence in the security sector but he is determined to restore that confidence.





“The president is angry over the declining security situation. At the last meeting, he mentioned it,” Monguno said.





“What he said today is virtually a reaffirmation of what he said the first time. Yes Mr President said you are doing your best, as far as I’m concerned, but there’s still a lot more to be done. I’m more concerned about the promise we made to the larger Nigerian society and I am ordering an immediate re-engineering of the entire security apparatus.





“This is something that I believe will be done in a very short time, but I just want us to keep hope alive.I know how everybody feels, I know how Nigerians feel, definitely the president is not oblivious of the fact that securing the nation is a primary responsibility of government and I believe in his sincerity, but again, since he’s not an octopus, since he’s not a spirit, if he delegates to people, then the onus is on them to actually fulfil the legitimate expectations of the larger Nigerian society.”





There have been complaints over the widespread insecurity in the country, with many asking the president to fire the service chiefs.





On Monday, governors said they were planning to meet with the president over the rising insecurity in the country.





They also said the attack on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, their Borno counterpart, is an indication that the country is not safe.





Boko Haram insurgents had opened fire on the convoy of the Borno governor in Kukawa local government area last week.



