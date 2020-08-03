The Defence Minister, Bashir Salihi Magashi, has spoken on the recent attack on Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.





General Ahmed Jibrin, Special Adviser to the Minister spoke to Channels Television on Sunday.





He said that the attack on the Governor’s convoy might be the handiwork of fifth columnists, adding that Zulum would continue to think he was attacked by the Military unless an investigation was carried out.





About fifteen persons were wounded as Boko Haram terrorists attacked the convoy in Baga, Borno State





“Sabotage would not be from the Military commanders and the attack might be the handiwork of fifth columnists,” General Jibrin said.





“Unless investigations are done, the governor (Zulum) would continue to think he was attacked by the Military.





“No right thinking Military commander would allow an officer under him to engage in such an act.”





