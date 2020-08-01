





The paramount ruler made this lamentation on the heels of gun attack on Borno State governor’s convoy in Baga last Wednesday and the mortal attack on Maiduguri where six persons were officially declared killed and 27 injured on the eve of Eid-el-Kabir festival.The Shehu also called for “something urgently to be done to secure the lives and property of the people and bring back reassurance of safety to the people of the troubled state”.The Shehu made the call in Maiduguri when he paid the traditional Sallah homage on the Governor at the Government House.The Shehu, during his homage on the governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said, “Your Excellency, we are not happy about what happened in Baga the other time, it is very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state, he is the Chief Security Officer of the State.“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse, I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek for Allah’s intervention.”The royal father, who also spoke on COVID-19 pandemic, urged residents of Borno State to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.