The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Praise has berated fellow housemate, Ka3na over her affection for him.
Praise berated Ka3na for ignoring him during the day but wants him in the night.
He stated this during an integration with Ka3na in the house.
This comes after the duo supposedly had s3xual intercourse on the highly coveted reality TV show on Friday.
According to Praise: “Day time you behave as if you don’t know me, but during the night you like me.”
Ka3na who is married to a 64-year-old man, was recently caught on camera having s3x with Praise
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.