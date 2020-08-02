



Neo apologized on Sunday during his diary session after Biggie confronted him about his attitude during the Friday night arena game.





He said: “Though I’m a grown man, I respect and I have manners. I also have home training where I come from.





“This place just makes me feel like I’m on a fancy vacation. I’ll appreciate you for letting me be who I am.





“I know it was a bad place and time to exhibit that kind of attitude but my hitting Vee’s buttocks was me appreciating her efforts during our task but I’m sorry.





“I did not come to the show to get a woman but be myself.”





He also revealed he has no regrets about his actions and words in BBNaija ‘lockdown edition.’





According to him, he is just himself in the show and does not have any regrets.





The housemates are all up for eviction tonight except Lucy and Prince who have immunity as Head of House and deputy.





