



The love triangle between Erica, Kidwaya and Laycon seem to be one of the most talked about dramas in the Big Brother House.





Last Sunday, Laycon took BrightO’s advice and poured out his heart to Erica amid her quite obvious connection with Kiddwaya. His move was regrettably ignored.





In the early hours of today, the singer made his second major move that did not end as he expected.





Inspired by Kaisha’s suggestion that he makes Erica pick a side, Laycon took the bull’s horns and admitted to Erica that he genuinely wants an opportunity to love her.





He also revealed how her constant display of love with Kiddwaya puts him in an awkward place.





Predictably, Erica once again turned down his request while revealing that she was not available for a romantic relationship in the house. She also admitted to being physically attracted to Kiddwaya and mentally attracted to him.





