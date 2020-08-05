



Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Tolanibaj, told Biggie during her Diary Room session that she was happy that former BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, got evicted from the reality show.





Tolanibaj said that Ka3na was causing some kinds of negative bonds and energy in the BBNaija house, especially directed towards female housemate, Nengi.





Recall that Ka3na was evicted alongside Lilo during Sunday live eviction.





Tolanibaj said: “I’m just happy that ka3na left on Sunday, I’m going to be blunt, I don’t need to pretend I’m very happy that she left because she was causing some kind of negative bonds and energy in this house.





“She was the cause of whatever was going on between their three triangles, the ka3na and Lucy and Dorathy vs Nengi. Ka3na was the main factor.”





