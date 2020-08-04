 #BBNaija: Fans drag Nengi for bathroom talks with Ozo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Fans took to social media to call out 2020 Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi for being in the bathroom with this week’s head of house Ozo.

This comes after Ozo emerged head of house last night and picked his best friend Dorathy as deputy, but later went to his crush Nengi to explain his actions.

They ended up in the bathroom having a conversation, which caused an uproar on social media concerning their favorite housemate.
22 year old Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant.



