Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lilo, has insisted that male housemate, Eric, took advantage of her before she was evicted from the reality show.





She stated this outside the house during her first interview with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.





Recall that Lilo was evicted alongside Ka3na during Sunday live eviction.





She was shown the exit door after being among the four housemates who got the lowest votes.





Lilo said: “I feel like I put my feelings and emotions before my goals. I was like carried away. My friendship with Eric didn’t happen too fast, but we catching feelings definitely happened too fast.





“I just wanted to be his friend, but he told me it’s me he wants. When I am by myself, I think, but when Eric is with me, I don’t.





“I felt like he took advantage of the fact that I was weak towards him being sweet and my cuddle buddy.”





Watch video below:





