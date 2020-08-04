



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has revealed why she dislikes fellow female housemate, Nengi.





Ozo seems to be in a fix between both housemates as he is close friends with Dorathy and has feelings for Nengi.





However, Dorathy feels he is putting her in an ‘entanglement’ and needs to define what he wants in the house.





This is especially after he picked her as deputy of house but still went ahead to apologise to Nengi for not choosing her.





She, however, told him that she does not hate Nengi but dislikes her strategy in the show.





According to her, Nengi is trying to use Ozo to play the game and she does not like it.





Dora said: “I am just your friend, I’ll look out for you and wouldn’t let Nengi mess with you





“But define whatever you have with Nengi and don’t put me in the middle.





“I don’t hate Nengi but just dislike her game and how she’s trying to use you. That’s the reason I’m keeping my distance.”





