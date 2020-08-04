 BBNaija 2020: Why I was in shower with Ozo – Nengi (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Nengi has made clarification on having a shower together with fellow housemate, Ozo.

Neo on Tuesday morning told Eric that he saw Nengi in the shower with Ozo.

However, Nengi speaking to Prince told him that she was in the shower with Ozo because she wanted to talk to him privately.


According to her, Ozo was not naked while she had the conversation.

Nengi said: “Ozo was not fully dressed but not naked though.

“I wanted to have a conversation with him about something and it definitely had to be in the shower.”







