Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Nengi has made clarification on having a shower together with fellow housemate, Ozo.
Neo on Tuesday morning told Eric that he saw Nengi in the shower with Ozo.
However, Nengi speaking to Prince told him that she was in the shower with Ozo because she wanted to talk to him privately.
According to her, Ozo was not naked while she had the conversation.
Nengi said: “Ozo was not fully dressed but not naked though.
“I wanted to have a conversation with him about something and it definitely had to be in the shower.”
I only went there to speak with him and he wasn't naked - Nengi speaks on meeting with Ozo in the shower #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaijalockdown2020 #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/mi3IY88eDo— Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 4, 2020
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.