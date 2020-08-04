Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate and Head of House, Ozo has explained what happened in the shower with Nengi.





There were side talks in the house on Monday that Nengi was in the shower with Ozo.





However, Ozo speaking with Dorathy on Monday night at the Head of House luxury lounge said she just stood and did nothing while he took a shower.





He said: “I did not ask Nengi why she got in the shower with me, although Ka3na said I should have walked her out.





“I just told her if she was going to stand there, no problem and I took my shower and left.”





Ozo seems to have feelings for Nengi, however, his friendship with Dorathy seems to be causing an entanglement between the three of them.





Meanwhile, Dorathy told Ozo that she dislikes Nengi because she is merely playing games.









