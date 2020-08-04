Evicted Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Lilo, has said that she will be disappointed if her love interest, Eric pursues a relationship with another girl in the reality show.





Lilo who was evicted on Sunday alongside Ka3na said she regrets her relationship with the Edo born because he took advantage of her weakness.





Lilo maintained that she couldn’t think straight with Eric, adding that it seemed like her senses were gone.





Speaking to Ebuka in an interview on Monday, Lilo said, “When I am with Eric, it is like my senses are all gone.





“I felt he took advantage of the fact that I was weak because he was sweet and my cuddle bunny and I wouldn’t lie; he didn’t make friends and I told him to help me. I am happy I left because it was getting out of my control.





”I won’t be surprised if Eric moves on with another girl in the house because guys don’t surprise me but I will be disappointed considering the fact that he said he is not attracted to anyone in the house, and they are not his time. I felt I was so into his words that I didn’t realize I wasn’t doing my own thing.





Lilo, however, apologized to her fans and promised to focus on her brand.





